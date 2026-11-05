undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Georgia State Patrol now accepts digital driver’s licenses during traffic stops
By Sharon Swanepoel,3 days ago
Using it is optional – your state issued driver’s license can still be used. Georgia motorists can now show a state-issued digital driver’s license or ID card to Georgia State Patrol Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers and Capitol Police Officers during traffic stops, crash investigations and other interactions.
2