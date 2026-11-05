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Showery weather pattern begins to unfold
By Meteorologist Drew Montreuil,2 days ago
While a steady, soaking rain is not in the cards anytime soon, we are leaving behind the pattern of sunny, totally dry days and warm temperatures. Most of the upcoming days will have stray showers or spits of rain. The best chance for a rainier day will come on Saturday. The mild weather will also depart, falling from highs near 70 today to the 60s tomorrow and then the 50s and even 40s beyond.