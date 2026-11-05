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Phoenix Medtech Firm Launches Healthcare Startup Accelerator
By inbusinessPHX.com,3 days ago
EmeraNova, a Phoenix-based medical technology company specializing in advanced tissue restoration technologies, is amplifying its mission to seek out new innovations and bring them to market through the launch of Catalyst. Catalyst, an EmeraNova Accelerator, is a four-month accelerator designed for startups at the frontier of tissue restoration and advanced wound care, which will include validation, mentorship, and investment opportunities. Applications are open now.
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