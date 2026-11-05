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AMERICAN DREAM SETS THE STAGE FOR ANOTHER EXTRAORDINARY HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON
3 days ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (November 5, 2026) – American Dream, the premier entertainment and retail destination, will once again deliver an unmatched holiday experience beginning November 14, featuring exciting giveaways, live performances, celebrity appearances (Mariano Rivera, Maddox Batson and others), world-class shopping and exceptional dining. The festivities kick off November...