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AI is closing the data gap in credit and trade finance underwriting, report finds
By Mark Rosanes,3 days ago
Credit insurance, trade finance and sovereign risk have always shared a common problem: underwriters making decisions on data that arrives late, in inconsistent formats, and from sources that rarely talk to each other. A loan tape from one bank arrives as a spreadsheet, another as a PDF; the same borrower appears under three different names; and a portfolio model that reinsurers need before committing capacity can take a week to build from scratch.