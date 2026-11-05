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Drought eases in western Colorado, but extreme drought lingers in the mountains
3 days ago
Drought eased across Colorado this week after heavy precipitation fell on the western third of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership including the National Drought Mitigation Center. The map released Thursday, November 5, shows conditions as of 7 a.m. EST (5 a.m. MST) Tuesday, November 3. About 39 percent of the state is in drought, down from about 50 percent a week earlier.