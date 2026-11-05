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How to Get a Roku TV and Smart Mini Projector in One for Less, Thanks to Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deal on the Aurzen E1R
By Joe Tilleli,3 days ago
When it comes to the size of your TV, there is a point of diminishing returns as you scale up more and more. The difference between a 75-inch TV and an 85-inch TV might mean you are doubling the price you pay. Now, its cool to watch movies and shows on a massive screen, but you may not find it worth the thousands of dollars it takes to do so. There is, however, a a better way to experience the scale of the cinema at home without dropping boatloads of cash.