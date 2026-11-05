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AI agents with friendly faces and adorable bodies can distract you from serious risks
By Ankolika De, Vanderbilt UniversityJessica Maddox, University of Georgia,3 days ago
Meta’s Muse is a personal artificial intelligence agent that sends email for you, shops and books travel for you, and uses your apps to act on your behalf. When you call on it from your phone or computer, a little avatar named Jolly appears, looking something like a digitized teddy bear that blinks and waves to you.