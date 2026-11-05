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More people with dementia are in crisis, but care is hard to find
By Montana Public Radio,3 days ago
Kalispell, Mont. – As Susan and Gary Snow wound down their cherry juice business in northwest Montana this spring, they downsized into a camper. They planed to move back to Snow’s hometown in Canada, but Gary started to have suicidal thoughts. He started to hit himself in the head with anything he could find and wouldn’t sleep for days on end.
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