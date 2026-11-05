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Nine Charged as Chesterfield Jail Contraband Ring Allegedly Smuggled Shanks, Phones
By Avery Scott,3 days ago
Chesterfield County Detention Center — Reported Site of Alleged Contraband Operation. Nine people are facing charges after the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office says it dismantled a contraband operation running inside the county detention center, one allegedly fed by a kitchen trustee collecting inmate orders and a food-service contractor worker bringing the goods into the facility during his own work shifts.