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Stolen Box Truck Rams Trooper Cruiser in Wild Tampa Chase, Driver Charged
By Marc Wright,3 days ago
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & Ridge Ave. — Approximate Arrest Location. A stolen box truck barreled through Tampa streets, swerved into oncoming traffic, blew through stop signs and red lights, and even rammed a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser before deputies finally wrenched the driver out through a smashed window near Ridge Avenue. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Alexei Perez Aramburo, now faces multiple charges following the pursuit, which stretched from Pasco County into the heart of Hillsborough County.
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