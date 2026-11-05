undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Victor R. ‘Randy’ Hartman
2 days ago
Victor Randall “Randy” Hartman, 81, of Warsaw, passed at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at the Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Randy was born on April 27, 1945, in Akron, to the late Calvin Keller and R. June (Ault) Hartman. He graduated from Akron High School in 1963 and served his country in the United States Army National Guard. In 1966, he received his diploma from the United States Army Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Va. Continuing his education, Randy earned a degree in engineering from Purdue University.