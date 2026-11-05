undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Toledo Boy, 10, Hospitalized With Broken Bones After Manhattan Avenue Truck Crash
By Molly Godbold,3 days ago
Manhattan Ave. & Mulberry St. — Approximate Site of Truck Crash. A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after running into the street and being struck by an eastbound truck on Manhattan Avenue in Toledo. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manhattan and Mulberry, sending the child to the hospital with serious injuries.
2