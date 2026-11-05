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Texas museum fundraising to rebuild after fire destroys buildings
2 days ago
A Texas museum is hoping to rebuild after an early morning fire in September damaged several buildings. Just after midnight on Sept. 23, a fire broke out on the Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Republic of Texas Presidential Library grounds in Huntsville, Texas. The pottery shed and glass blower shed were destroyed in the blaze, while the woodworking workshop was severely damaged and will be demolished. While the museum's historic buildings and artifacts weren't damaged, the loss of the sheds has interrupted operations, maintenance and historical demonstrations, according to the museum.