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JazzBuffalo: A New Season Begins Sunday! Plus, More Reasons to Gather
By Tony Zambito,2 days ago
Last Thursday’s Sinatra in the Lounge at the Statler was one of those evenings that reminded me of how much people enjoy a good night out. There was something wonderful about seeing people dressed for the occasion, gathering with friends, enjoying cocktails, and listening to the fabulous songs of Frank Sinatra performed by an eight-piece jazz orchestra. Many even got up to dance. The room had an energy that went well beyond the music itself.’’