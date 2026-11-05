undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Star Wars Fan Game Fate of the Galaxy Launches After 19 Years in Development — Available to Download for Free
By Hennadiy Chemеris,3 days ago
A team of enthusiasts has released Fate of the Galaxy, an ambitious fan-made game centered on space battles in the Star Wars universe. The project has been in development since 2007 and is now available to everyone. You can download it completely free of charge. The game is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.