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KIKO Milano and STABILO Bring Highlighters to Your Makeup Bag
By Fashion Editorials,3 days ago
KIKO Milano teams up with STABILO for a limited-edition beauty collaboration that brings the stationery brand’s recognizable highlighter design into makeup. The new STABILO x KIKO Milano Lip Mark(er) takes inspiration from the STABILO BOSS MINI, transforming its familiar shape into a lip tint with buildable colour and a matte finish. The collection introduces five shades, each with a playful name inspired by writing and personal expression.