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MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Mitar Milanović
By EDITORIAL,3 days ago
Model Mitar Milanović stars in Urban Instinct, a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Anna Pozzi, with styling by Cristina De Asis Chan. The editorial explores a confident, understated approach to menswear, moving between sharp tailoring, leather outerwear and more relaxed silhouettes. Pozzi captures Milanović with a direct, unguarded attitude, allowing subtle changes in expression and styling to shape the series. Milanović is represented by Fox Model 011, VNY Models New York, PRM Germany and Spain, TWO Management Los Angeles and ROW Milano.