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58-Year-Old Pedestrian Dead After Struck by Motorist While Crossing East Meadow Roadway
By Chris Boyle,2 days ago
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 6:56 PM in East Meadow. According to detectives, a 2014 Lexus was being operated by a 32 year old female westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Clearmeadow Drive and struck a 58 year old female pedestrian that was crossing Hempstead Turnpike. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.