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Lance Turner named communications director at State Chamber
By Talk BusinessPolitics staff,3 days ago
The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas (AIA) announced the hiring of Lance Turner as director of communications. Turner will oversee the State Chamber/AIA’s communications strategy, including digital and social media, media relations, publications and member outreach. “Lance spent nearly 25 years covering Arkansas business, and he...