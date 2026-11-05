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Clearwater City Council to revisit street decision involving Church of Scientology after petition drive
By Angie Angers,3 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A monthslong fight over the future of a public street in downtown Clearwater is back before City Council on Thursday night. Council members are expected to discuss the city’s decision to conditionally vacate the public right-of-way along a portion of South Garden Avenue at its meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Church of Scientology plans to build its new L. Ron Hubbard Hall in that area.