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All the Signs Mormon Wives' Jen and Zac Affleck Were Heading for Divorce
3 days ago
Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck‘s divorce came as a surprise to some amid her pregnancy - but there were a few clues the pair may have called it quits. The former couple's marriage issues were front and center when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered in 2024. The first season highlighted the challenges Jen and Zac faced after welcoming two kids, which eventually led to a brief offscreen separation. They got back together before Jen gave birth to their daughter Penelope in July 2025.