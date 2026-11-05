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Why the Tight Alaska Senate Race Could Take Weeks to Decide
3 days ago
The Alaska Senate race is a complete nail-biter, with Democrat Mary Peltola holding a razor-thin lead over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. With about 75% of the ballots counted, just over 600 votes separate the two candidates. If you are wondering why it will take weeks to get a final result, the delay comes down to Alaska's remote geography and unique voting rules. Because the state is so vast—with some areas only accessible by boat, plane, or helicopter—mail-in ballots have up to 15 days to arrive from out of state. Additionally, Alaska utilizes a ranked-choice voting system, meaning a candidate must reach a 50-percent-plus-one threshold to win outright. The target date for certification isn't until November 25th as officials wait for the remaining ballots to make their way to counting centers.