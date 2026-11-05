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extraORDINARY: Fashion And The Poetics Of The Everyday
By Nicole Phelps,2 days ago
Love jeans and T-shirts? This one’s for you. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that its spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala will be devoted to familiar garments and commonplace materials rendered remarkable via the interventions of designers. Organised by curator in charge Andrew Bolton, with assistance from Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben, extraORDINARY: fashion and the poetics of the everyday will ask its visitors “to see the everyday anew.” It will come at its subject from two directions, one focusing on the elevation of archetypal garments, i.e. the above-mentioned tees and jeans, and the other examining how humble, even “disposable” materials, from paper to aluminium to plastic, are transformed into wearable art.