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Tensions flare at Skidaway Island meeting over proposed infrastructure projects
By Robert Chase,3 days ago
SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tensions flared Wednesday night during a Chatham County community meeting over proposed infrastructure improvements on Skidaway Island, as residents questioned both the need for the work and how funds are being allocated. A packed room gathered in Bailey Hall at Skidaway Island Methodist Church as...
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