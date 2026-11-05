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Biffa reopens Masons MRF after £12m transformation backed by pEPR investment
2 days ago
Biffa has officially reopened its upgraded Masons materials recovery facility after the completion of a £12million transformation project designed to support higher-quality recycling and future-proof recycling infrastructure across Suffolk and Braintree district. The upgrade, delivered in partnership with Suffolk County Council, provides The Suffolk Waste Partnership and Braintree District...