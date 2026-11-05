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Getting Answers from ER DVM Courtney Deer
By Dr. Courtney Deer,3 days ago
If you’ve seen The Pitt, you’ve got an idea of what happens behind the scenes in an emergency vet hospital. There’s always another case to see, another owner to talk to, another patient to check up on. The biggest difference is that we don’t often refer things. The initial emergency clinician is also the one assessing the radiographs, interpreting bloodwork, performing surgeries, and managing hospitalized cases. It’s not uncommon for me to have a critical ICU patient I’m managing at the same time as I’m working up an ear infection, or about to go into surgery for a C-section.