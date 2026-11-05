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Obituary: John Sullivan
By White River Now,3 days ago
John Sullivan, 53, of Batesville, Arkansas, passed away at his home on November 1, 2026, following a sudden illness. He was born September 15, 1973. He cherished time with his grandparents and was remembered for his love of family and a lifelong passion for sports and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, NASCAR, bowling, karate and spending time outdoors. He played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, was selected for multiple All-Star teams and excelled as a pitcher.