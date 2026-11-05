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What Though the Odds: Notre Dame Football Betting Info for the Miami Game
By Frank Vitovitch,2 days ago
It wasn’t pretty, but the Irish did what it needed to do to secure its seventh win of the season last week. The ugliness began in the first half as Notre Dame’s defense allowed Navy to score on its first three drives. Fortunately, Notre Dame’s offense countered Navy with touchdowns on two of its first three, first-half possessions which granted them a one-point lead at half time. The second half featured the Notre Dame defense of old as Navy was held to just 55 yards of total offense while the Irish offense added 21 more points to the scoreboard.