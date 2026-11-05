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Common operating picture: How militaries connect information across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace
By Matt Jessup for MAG Aerospace,3 days ago
When every second counts, having the right information can make all the difference. But when information is spread across different systems, teams, and locations, getting a clear picture of what’s happening can be difficult — and delays can have serious consequences. To add to the complexity, organizations generate...