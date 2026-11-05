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Overturned Vehicle, Downed Wires Reported Following Morning Collision
By Patrick Herron,3 days ago
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a vehicle collision in the 6600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Bethesda on Thursday morning, November 5. According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, a vehicle struck a utility pole guide wire along the MacArthur Boulevard service road and overturned. The collision resulted in downed wires and a small fire. The occupant was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived on the scene.
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