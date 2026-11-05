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17 Easy Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes for Gifting
By Annie,2 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. These 17 homemade Christmas candy recipes have a way of disappearing while you’re still packing them up for friends and family. If the candy tin is half-empty before you’ve wrapped it, you’re doing something right. This list covers all the holiday basics, with chocolate, peppermint, and plenty of sprinkles.