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A Colorful Pastel Garden Wedding at The Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande, Florida
By Nora Sullivan,2 days ago
Lizzie and Liam wanted a day as easy and colorful as The Gasparilla Inn & Club itself! Planned by NK Productions Wedding Planning, their celebration unfolded beneath the Inn's iconic banyan tree with a dramatic floral arbor by Botanica Design Studio, blush, buttery yellow and soft blue blooms, mismatched bridesmaid gowns, a Lake Sunapee postcard seating chart, and a tower of donuts from the Inn's own bakery. Justin DeMutiis Photography caught every unfussy moment in the full gallery.