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NFL predictions, Week 9: Lucky 13 for NY Giants vs. Philadelphia?
By David Fucillo,3 days ago
See all of the Big Blue View staff prediction for Week 9. The New York Giants have not beaten the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly since 2013. That’s 12 straight losses on the Eagles’ home turf. Can the Giants end that streak this Sunday? Read on to see how the Big Blue View staff sees Giants-Eagles and the rest of the Week 9 slate unfolding.