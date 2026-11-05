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Barns of tomorrow series to explore future of livestock housing
By Iowa State University,3 days ago
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering team will hold the second season of the "Barn of Tomorrow" webinar series in November and December. Designed for livestock producers, industry professionals, researchers and anyone interested in the future of livestock housing, the four-week series will explore cutting-edge...