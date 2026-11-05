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Review: Bourbon de Luxe 7 Years Old Rum Cask Finish and 8 Years Old
By Jacob Kiper,3 days ago
Some bourbon brands are born in the distillery. Others are born in the marketplace, shaped by the people who sell them, the companies that carry them forward, and the circumstances that determine whether they survive. Bourbon de Luxe belongs to the latter category, and its story stretches back more than a century, through Prohibition, the rise of some of Kentucky’s most influential whiskey companies, and an eventual disappearance from store shelves.