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Six-Story Medical Office Building Tops Out At Broward Health North In Deerfield Beach
2 days ago
Construction has topped out on a six-story, 127,033-square-foot medical office building at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The project is designed by The Beck Group in collaboration with DMZ Architects, with DPR Construction serving as the general contractor. Broward Health is developing the facility in collaboration with Remedy Medical Properties, a national owner of outpatient medical real estate. The building is expected to open in 2027.
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