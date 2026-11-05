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APOD Production’s Opens “Bandstand” Friday Night At Kenworthy In Moscow
By Evan Ellis,3 days ago
The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Bandstand” opens Friday night at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow. The musical is being presented by APOD Productions and features local talent and a live orchestra. Evening performances are scheduled for November 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th at 7:00 p.m. Matinee performances are November 7th, 8th and 14th at 1:30 p.m.