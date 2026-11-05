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'We are in a dark place!' - Rasmus Hojlund openly defies Massimiliano Allegri as Napoli crisis deepens after Porto collapse
By Yosua Arya,3 days ago
Napoli's dismal start to the season continued on Wednesday evening as they suffered a 4-1 Champions League defeat against Porto. The result leaves the Italian side with just three points from their opening four European fixtures. Allegri's side have now lost three matches in the competition this term. Across all...