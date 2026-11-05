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8 Retirement Tax Loopholes Your CPA Forgot to Tell You About
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle WoodleyHannah Kowalczyk-Harper,3 days ago
When you retire, you might leave your job behind, but you still collect income. And if you collect income, the tax man cometh. Retirement budgets generally are smaller than working-years budgets in the first place because you’re pulling in less income, not to mention you always have to keep an eye on the size of your nest egg. So you don’t want taxes to eat any more of your income than necessary.