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Caymas Boats Hauls In a KICKER Marine Audio Sound Deal
By Krystina Skibo,2 days ago
Caymas Boats has partnered with KICKER Marine Audio to add the company’s sound systems to its fresh-water line of boats. The agreement was arranged by KICKER’s new OEM Marine Sales Manager, Will Cherry. “Alex NeSmith and the team at Caymas made it easy for me to get my feet wet with KICKER in my new role,” said Cherry in a news release. “We are working first with Caymas’ fresh water line of boats from 18-22’ offering different levels of equipment from entry-level to premium, based on the boat size and customer or dealer preference.”