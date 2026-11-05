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The Great Divide: Who is MMA’s worst referee?
By Alexander K. Lee,3 days ago
When the dust settles on fight night, the last thing fans want to be talking about is the third man in the cage. And yet, far too often these days we find ourselves coming out of an event with the biggest talking point being some form of officiating gaffe. Case in point, veteran referee Dan Miragliotta became MMA’s main character this week after an inexplicable standup call that might have directly led to Tom Nolan defeating Renato Moicano in the UFC Vegas 123 main event.