undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Nikon's Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC Is Like Carrying 4 Fast Primes in One
By Alex Cooke,2 days ago
Nikon's Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is up for preorder at $13,996, and for that money, you get a constant f/2.8 zoom with a 1.4x teleconverter built into the barrel. If you shoot sports, wildlife, events, or anything else where you can't simply walk closer, one lens that covers the territory of several fast primes changes what you pack and how quickly you can respond to what's in front of you.