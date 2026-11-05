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3 Reasons To Use A Tilt Shift Lens Featuring The Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift
By Christopher Malcolm,3 days ago
Today I’m going to examine the benefits of using a tilt-shift lens with the help of the brand-new Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift. First, an admission. I’m not an architectural photographer. In most of my work, faces take precedence, and buildings are essentially set dressing. But there is something magical about a well-made tilt-shift lens, so when given the opportunity to try one out, I wanted to have a look and see what it is that makes a tilt-shift lens useful in so many photographers' workflows.