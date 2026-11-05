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North Georgia Flooding: McCaysville Emergency, 30+ Rescues, and a Suncoast Wake-Up Call
By WENG Newsroom,2 days ago
Overnight storms sent flash flooding through the north Georgia mountains, and McCaysville woke up Thursday to a state of emergency. Water reached six to seven feet in parts of downtown, and emergency crews conducted more than 30 rescues by boat, according to McCaysville police Chief Michael Earley. The Toccoa River crested at 17.73 feet Thursday morning, just shy of its record height.