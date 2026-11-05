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Congressman-elect Will Lawrence shares what's next as he prepares to take office
By WKAR Public Media,3 days ago
Mid-Michigan has a new Congressman-elect. Activist and Democratic organizer William Lawrence successfully flipped the 7th Congressional District on Election Night and defeated first-term Republican Congressman Tom Barrett. According to AdImpact, spending on the race was the most in the country for any U.S. House seat and broke historic records with...