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Made In Iowa: The right leader for the next chapter: Why Aaron Pearce chose Algona
By Business Record Staff,3 days ago
A company born from a pharmacy fire in 1909 now protects healthcare professionals across the country, while keeping its roots firmly planted in Algona. In this episode of Made in Iowa, host Leisa Fox talks with Aaron Pearce, president and CEO of Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group, about how a mutual insurer with a deeply specific mission grows without losing the trust and identity that built it.