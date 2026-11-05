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The 25-Gram Breakfast Rule That Helps Protect Your Muscles After 50, According to Nutrition Experts
By Grazia Staff,2 days ago
Toast, an egg and a coffee may feel like a good start, but after 50 your muscles may need a bigger first meal. Many of us eat breakfast on autopilot. A slice of toast, maybe an egg, a cup of coffee with a splash of milk. It feels light and healthy, and it gets us out the door. For adults over 50, though, nutrition researchers increasingly say that breakfast could be doing more.