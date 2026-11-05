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When Should Seniors Stop Driving? InvestigateTV+ Tackles the Family Conversation Suncoast Families Delay
By WENG Newsroom,2 days ago
With one of the largest retiree populations in Florida, the Suncoast is full of families facing the same question: when does mom or dad stop driving? InvestigateTV+ Season 4, Episode 39 takes it on directly. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, older drivers are more likely than younger drivers to be in a crash and more likely to be seriously hurt, yet most have no plan for retiring from the road. Aging experts say the conversation should start early, not after a close call.