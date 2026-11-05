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A weekend of swings
By Connor Brown,2 days ago
Marshall Volleyball showed its ability to fight back against one of the Sun Belt’s top teams, but two late setbacks kept the Herd from finishing the job. Marshall hosted Georgia Southern for a two-match series at the Cam Henderson Center on Oct. 29 and 30. Despite rallying from a two-set deficit in Thursday’s opener to force a fifth set, the Herd dropped both matches, falling 3-2 on Thursday and 3-1 on Friday.